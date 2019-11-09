Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Start-ups

Arkuda launches with $44 million to boost progranulin in neurodegenerative diseases

The start-up’s first program is a small molecule for a rare condition called GRN-related frontotemporal dementia

by Ryan Cross
November 9, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A micrograph showing progranulin and lysosomes in cells.
Credit: Arkuda Therapeutics
Arkuda is developing a small molecule to boost levels of progranulin (red) in brain cells. Progranulin is found near lysosomes (green).

Arkuda Therapeutics, a start-up based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has raised $44 million in series A financing to develop a small-molecule therapy for a rare neurodegenerative disease called GRN-related frontotemporal dementia (FTD-GRN).

FTD-GRN affects about 5,000–6,000 people in the US and causes severe personality changes, Arkuda CEO Gerhard Koenig says. It arises from a single mutation in the GRN gene, which makes a protein called progranulin. Those proteins are secreted by cells like macrophages and microglia. Progranulin itself is cleaved into a variety of smaller granulin peptides. Some of those are important for properly functioning lysosomes, which clean up trash in the cell.

The start-up has developed a small-molecule drug candidate to boost levels of progranulin in cells. Though Koenig won’t disclose the molecule’s drug target at this time, he says it is not a histone deacetylase inhibitor—an epigenetic drug that is known to boost progranulin levels but that changes the expression of many genes.

Academic groups have shown that reducing levels of a protein called sortilin—with genetic manipulation or a small molecule—increases progranulin levels by suppressing the endocytic degradation of progranulin.

Arkuda was founded in February 2018 by Koenig, the medicinal chemist Duane Burnett, and Bruce Booth of Atlas Venture. Atlas Venture and Pfizer Ventures led the financing. Arkuda plans to begin a clinical trial of its compound in 2021, and Koenig says the firm is investigating the potential of progranulin-boosting therapy to treat additional neurodegenerative diseases.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

AstronauTx raises $61 million in series A funding
Arkuda raises $64 million series B for progranulin booster
Expansion raises $80 million to drug RNA
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE