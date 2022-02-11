Arkuda raises $64 million series B for progranulin booster

Arkuda Therapeutics has raised $64 million in series B financing to develop small molecules that treat neurodegenerative diseases, including GRN-related frontotemporal dementia (FTD-GRN). The firm’s strategy is to boost levels of a protein called progranulin, which is deficient in people with FTD-GRN. Arkuda was founded in 2018 by CEO Gerhard Koenig, the medicinal chemist Duane Burnett, and Bruce Booth of Atlas Venture. Investors in the new funding round include Atlas, Eli Lilly and Company, and Pfizer Ventures.
