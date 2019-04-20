Arrakis raises $75 million series B for RNA-targeting small molecules

Arrakis Therapeutics has raised $75 million in series B financing to advance its pipeline of small-molecule drugs that target RNA. The start-up has spent the past 2 years building a platform to screen compound libraries against RNA molecules that encode proteins considered undruggable. One of those proteins is a cancer-connected transcription factor called Myc. Arrakis has found molecules that may be able to prevent transcription of Myc messenger RNA, thereby lowering levels of the protein.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter