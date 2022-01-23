AstraZeneca, Scorpion sign transcription factor deal

AstraZeneca will pay Scorpion Therapeutics $75 million in a deal to develop small-molecule oncology drugs that target transcription factors, proteins that control gene expression. Transcription factors have long been considered targets for cancer treatments but were considered undruggable using conventional approaches. Scorpion was launched in 2020 by chemist Gary Glick and others. It has raised $270 million in two financing rounds.
