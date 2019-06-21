BASF aids cleantech start-up challenge

BASF is helping to underwrite a “circularity” competition that could give start-ups access to a 6-month accelerator program and a $25,000 grant. The cleantech incubator Greentown Labs is organizing the competition and will host the winners at its space in Somerville, Massachusetts. The underwriters, which include the tool maker Stanley Black & Decker, are looking for firms with plastics-recycling and battery-reconditioning technology as well as with software that predicts material reuse. Applications are due Aug. 30 at basf.us/circularity-challenge.
