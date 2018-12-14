BASF opens start-up incubator in Mannheim

BASF has opened a start-up incubator in Mannheim, Germany. Dubbed the Chemovator, it will house up to 12 new businesses launched by BASF employees. Entrepreneurs in residence are available to coach employees who have ideas for new products and digital businesses. So far, five teams have successfully pitched their ideas and set up shop at the Chemovator. Among them are teams focused on soil additives, smart polymers for tissue culture, and an app-based logistics solution. The teams will have up to 24 months to prove their worth.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter