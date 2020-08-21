BASF works with start-ups IntelliSense.io, Coreshell

BASF’s venture capital arm has invested an undisclosed sum in IntelliSense.io, a British firm that provides artificial intelligence–based software for the mining industry. BASF is using the firm’s software in its own product for mining customers. Separately, BASF is working with California-based Coreshell Technologies, which is developing a coating that helps prevent rechargeable battery electrodes from degrading. Coreshell recently raised $4 million.
