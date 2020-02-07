BMS and BioMotiv launch first biotech firm

Bristol-Myers Squibb and the drug-development accelerator BioMotiv have launched Anteros Pharmaceuticals, a biotech firm developing drugs for fibrosis and inflammatory diseases. The start-up, which is based on technology developed at Yale University, is the first company to come out of a pact forged last fall between BMS and BioMotiv, which aims to advance discoveries made at research institutions. Bringing a molecule from the academic licensing stage to the clinic can cost $5 million to $7 million, a cost that the partners will share, BioMotiv CEO Satish Jindal says.
