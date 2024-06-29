Bertozzi-founded cancer start-up launches

TwoStep Therapeutics, a biotechnology start-up cofounded by a trio of Stanford University scientists, including Nobel laureate and Priestley Medalist Carolyn Bertozzi, has launched with $6.5 million in seed funding. The Palo Alto, California–based firm will develop treatments for solid-tumor cancers using polyspecific integrin-binding peptides, which can selectively bind multiple integrins found on tumor tissues. The other two cofounders are bioengineer Jennifer Cochran and oncologist Ronald Levy.
