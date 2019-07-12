BioNTech raises $325 million for mRNA therapy and more

BioNTech, the German drug company best known for its experimental messenger RNA therapies, has raised $325 million in series B financing to move more of its drug candidates to the clinic and build up its manufacturing capacity. The fast-growing firm had raised about $500 million over the past 2 years from private investors and pharmaceutical collaborators. BioNTech says it needs the money to further build and test its experimental cancer immunotherapies, including antibodies, cell therapies, mRNA therapies, and small molecules.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter