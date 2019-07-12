Biogen and Merck partner with Skyhawk to drug RNA

Large drugmakers are getting interested in small molecules that target RNA, and they are turning to Skyhawk Therapeutics for help. The start-up will work with Merck & Co. to develop molecules that modify RNA splicing to treat neurological diseases and cancer. And Biogen is expanding a collaboration in which Skyhawk is developing therapies for neurological disorders, including multiple sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy. Skyhawk will receive undisclosed immediate and milestone payments from both partners.
