Biohaven relaunches with new focus after Pfizer acquisition

After being acquired by Pfizer for about $11.6 billion, Biohaven has relaunched as an independent company with assets Pfizer didn’t want. The deal gave Pfizer several migraine drugs and drug candidates, including Nurtec ODT and an intranasal spray to treat acute migraine. Pfizer owns about 3% of the new firm, which starts up with $258 million in cash. Its pipeline includes candidates for neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases.
