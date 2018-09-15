Black Bear raises funds to convert tires to carbon black

Black Bear Carbon has raised close to $13 million in funding to advance its process for turning old tires into carbon black, which is added to new tires to improve abrasion resistance. The Dutch firm says it will use the money to further develop its prototype plant, which can turn 1 million tires a year into 5,000 metric tons of carbon black, plus fuel, steel, and electricity. Black Bear says one of its 30 customers is AkzoNobel, which uses the carbon black to make powder coatings.
