Boehringer Ingelheim licenses bacteriophage-derived lysin therapies from Bioharmony

Boehringer Ingelheim is taking a new approach to fighting antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The German drug giant has struck a licensing and research agreement with the New York City–based start-up Bioharmony Therapeutics to develop therapies out of lysins, enzymes made by the bacteria-killing viruses called bacteriophages. Bioharmony hopes its lysins, based on work by microbiologist Vincent A. Fischetti at Rockefeller University, can tackle multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria, which are considered some of the toughest to kill.
