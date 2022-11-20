Bonum gets $93 million for conditionally active medicines

Bonum Therapeutics, a spin-off of Good Therapeutics, has raised $93 million in series A financing to develop what it calls conditionally active medicines. The molecules consist of a sensor component, which targets a biological marker, and a therapeutic domain like a cytokine. The therapeutic becomes active when the sensor binds to its target. Bonum’s therapies are based on a platform that Good developed. Roche acquired Good in August for $250 million.
