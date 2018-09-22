Brain organoid start-up System1 Biosciences raises $25 million for neuropsychiatric drug discovery

System1 Biosciences has raised $25 million in series A financing for its autism, epilepsy, and schizophrenia drug discovery programs. The San Francisco-based start-up will tackle the tough-to-treat conditions by testing drugs on cerebral organoids, which are miniature brainlike organs grown in a lab. System1 is growing its organoids with stem cells from patients with a brain disease. The firm hopes that organoids will provide a more realistic preclinical model than the cells and animals often used in neuropsychiatric drug discovery.
