BridgeBio licenses compounds from NeuroVive and launches Fortify Therapeutics

Genetic disease company BridgeBio Pharma has launched a subsidiary called Fortify Therapeutics with an initial $20 million in funds and about $40 million more in potential future payments. Fortify will develop a set of succinate prodrug compounds that BridgeBio licensed from NeuroVive to treat a vision loss disease called Leber hereditary optic neuropathy. Fortify is the third subsidiary that BridgeBio has announced in just over a week.
