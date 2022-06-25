C-Zero raises funds for turquoise hydrogen plant

C-Zero has raised $34 million in a financing round led by South Korea’s SK Gas. The start-up firm, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch last year, says it will use the funds to build a pilot plant to test its pyrolysis process for converting methane into hydrogen and solid carbon. The plant will be in the US and able to produce up to 400 kg per day of the so-called turquoise H2. “We are eager to bring C-Zero’s technology to Korea,” SK Gas CEO Brian (Byung Suk) Yoon says in a statement.
