C&EN’s 2019 10 Start-Ups to Watch

At a glance Launched: 2016 Headquarters: Skokie, Illinois Focus: Water purification Technology: β-Cyclodextrin-based polymers Founders: Frank Cassou and William Dichtel Funding or notable partners: $3.5 million in series A funding, $2.5 million in Small Business Innovation Research grants from the National Science Foundation and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, and $4 million in series B funding led by Qualcomm cofounder Irwin M. Jacobs

With dangerous micropollutants like pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) turning up in tap water, the world’s seemingly unquenchable thirst for bottled water isn’t surprising. In 2017, worldwide consumption of bottled water topped 375 billion L, according to the Beverage Marketing Corporation, and it has no signs of abating.

But the folks at CycloPure think their micropollu­tant-snagging polymers can reverse that trend.

“We’re hoping that we can change behaviors so that people get back to drinking water out of the tap,” says Frank Cassou, CycloPure’s cofounder and CEO. “We want to create trust and access to something that is in the home and is very affordable.” Doing so, he says, will make drinking tap water more appealing and will eliminate mountains of plastic water-bottle waste.

CycloPure’s Dexsorb and Dexsorb+ technology is based on β-cyclodextrin, a cup-shaped molecule made of seven glucose sugars hooked together like children playing ring-around-the-rosy. The cup’s hydrophobic interior has a diameter of just 0.78 nm, an ideal size for catching small organic molecules. CycloPure’s scientists connect these cups to one another with aromatic molecules, creating a cross-linked polymer with a high surface area and lots of tiny pores. As water flows through the polymer, small organic molecules collect in the β-cyclodextrin cups.

The polymers soak up more micropollutants than activated carbon, which is what’s commonly used in water filters, and they do it in a fraction of the time, the company says. By changing the aromatic linkers, the polymers can be tuned to adsorb specific types of compounds. What’s more, the polymers can be regenerated by washing them with methanol. Spent activated carbon has to be heated to 500–900 °C before it can be reused.

This isn’t the first time cyclodextrin molecules have been used to soak up organics. They’re what Febreze spray uses to eliminate odors.

William Dichtel, CycloPure’s cofounder and chief science officer and a chemistry professor at Northwestern University, says that although cyclodextrin-based polymers had been proposed for water purification, no one had found cross-linkers that worked as well as the ones his lab developed. “It was this gap that we kind of stumbled into and then realized all the potential that it had,” Dichtel says.

Dichtel and his research team discovered the technology behind CycloPure in 2015 when he was a professor at Cornell University. He had toyed with the idea of building a company around technology from his lab, but he didn’t think anything was advanced enough or addressed an important enough problem—until the cyclodextrin polymer discovery. “The societal problem is so great,” Dichtel says, “and the polymer itself is pretty simple to make,” coming together in a single step by reacting corn-derived β-cyclodextrin with commercially available cross-linkers.

“I’m a polymer chemist, so I’ll spend my career discovering new materials within the academic context,” Dichtel says. “But at some point the chemistry is over, and if you’re going to have an impact on the world, the way to do it is to get your technology out there.”

The first report of Dichtel’s adsorbent polymers went online in Nature just a few days before Christmas in 2015 (DOI: 10.1038/nature16185). On Groundhog Day of 2016, he and Cassou incorporated CycloPure. Since then, the company has raised $10 million in grants and series A and B funding.

While CycloPure’s long-term goal is to bring its technology to municipal water treatment facilities, in the near future it will be selling kits for testing for PFAS in the home. Other companies have expressed interest in using CycloPure’s technology to remove caffeine from coffee and bitter compounds from orange juice.