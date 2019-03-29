CRISPR diagnostics firm Sherlock Biosciences launches with $35 million

Sherlock Biosciences has raised $35 million to use CRISPR and synthetic biology approaches for rapid disease detection. The company is based on CRISPR technology developed in the lab of Feng Zhang at Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and a paper-based DNA/RNA sensor developed in Jim Collins’s lab at the Wyss Institute at Harvard University. Sherlock’s nine cofounders include Zhang, Collins, and Pardis Sabeti, an infectious disease and Ebola expert at Harvard.
