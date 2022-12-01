Cajal Neuroscience launches with $96 million for neurodegeneration

Cajal Neuroscience has launched with $96 million in series A financing to find targets and therapeutics for neurodegeneration. The Seattle-based company says it aims to uncover the mechanisms behind neurogenerative disease and that it is validating targets implicated in conditions like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Cajal gets its name from Santiago Ramón y Cajal, a Nobel-winning Spanish physician who studied the nervous system.
