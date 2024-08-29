Cancer firm Diakonos raises $11.4 million

The Houston biotechnology firm Diakonos Oncology will begin a midstage clinical trial of its dendritic cell vaccine for cancer with the help of $11.4 million in seed financing. The drug candidate is designed to boost a patient’s immune cells—specifically, Th1 cells—to fight glioblastomas, pancreatic cancer, and angiosarcoma. Diakonos is developing other compounds for head and neck cancers and HER2-positive breast cancer. The investment firm Restem led the seed funding round.
