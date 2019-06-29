Carbon capture firm Inventys raises $26 million

Inventys, a Canadian carbon capture technology firm, has raised $26 million in series C funding from investors, including Husky Energy and Chevron Technology Ventures. Inventys uses a combination of a structured adsorbent and temperature-swing adsorption to capture CO2from industrial facilities. The firm says it will use the funds to complete a 30-metric-ton-per-day demonstration plant in Saskatchewan.
