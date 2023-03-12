Cargo gets $200 million for CAR T-cell therapy

Cargo Therapeutics, which develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer, has garnered $200 million in series A financing, which was co-led by Third Rock Ventures. The money will support the advancement of one of Cargo’s drug candidates, CRG-022, through a Phase 2 trial in people with large B-cell lymphoma whose disease has relapsed or is refractory to a certain other type of CAR T-cell therapy.
