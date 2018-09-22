Chemogenetics start-up launches with $19 million

The future of pain management may combine genetic engineering and small-molecule drugs. Coda Biotherapeutics, a South San Francisco-based start-up, has raised $19 million in series A financing to develop treatments that use gene therapy to insert engineered ion channels into sensory neurons. The neurons are subsequently turned on or off with a small molecule that binds the channel to numb pain. The technique, part of a field called chemogenetics, is based on research by Coda cofounder and University of Pittsburgh scientist Joseph C. Glorioso III.
