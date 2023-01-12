Chemoproteomics company uncloaks with $130 million

Belharra Therapeutics has emerged from stealth with $50 million in series A funding from Versant Ventures and an $80 million multiyear collaboration deal with Genentech. With a founding team that includes Benjamin Cravatt of Scripps Research in California and Stuart Schreiber of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Belharra aims to screen for noncovalent small-molecule drugs with its chemical probe technology, which the company touts as working for any protein binding site in any cell type.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter