Chevron and Occidental Petroleum invest in carbon capture firm Carbon Engineering

Venture investment arms of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum have invested an undisclosed sum in Carbon Engineering, a Canadian firm that is developing a chemical method of capturing CO2 from the atmosphere. In the process, CO2 reacts with calcium hydroxide to create a calcium carbonate solution. Carbonate pellets are formed, then decomposed into concentrated CO2 and solid calcium oxide. The CaO is then hydrated to regenerate the hydroxide. Carbon Engineering raised about $8 million in July.
