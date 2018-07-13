Compass Therapeutics debuts with $132 million in funding

Compass Therapeutics has raised a total of $132 million in its first formal round of financing. The Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech firm was formed in 2014 to capitalize on a bispecific antibody screening platform that allows it to probe the activity of combinations of immune cells. It also boasts a discovery platform that swiftly yields therapeutics—either monoclonal or bispecific antibodies. Compass has more than 70 employees and expects to begin clinical studies of its most advanced drug candidate, an antibody against an undisclosed immuno-oncology target, in the first half of 2019.
