Confo raises $33.4 million for GPCR antibodies

Confo Therapeutics, a Belgian start-up, has raised $33.4 million in series A financing from a suite of venture capital firms that includes Biogeneration Ventures and Wellington Partners. Confo is developing single-domain antibodies—sometimes called nanobodies—that are derived from camels. It plans to use the antibodies to target specific conformations of G protein–coupled receptors, a protein class involved in many nervous-system functions. Confo has partnerships with Lundbeck and Roche.
