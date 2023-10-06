Copernic Catalysts, Schrödinger join for catalyst R&D

The start-up Copernic Catalysts will work with Schrödinger to develop better catalysts for making green fuels and bulk chemicals. Schrödinger will use its computational chemistry technology to identify catalyst candidates, and Copernic will synthesize and test them. Copernic was founded in 2021 by Jacob Grose, a former manager at BASF Venture Capital. Its initial target is catalysts for producing zero-carbon ammonia.
