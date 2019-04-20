Cullgen raises $16 million series A for targeted protein degraders

San Diego–based Cullgen is the latest start-up launching with plans to develop targeted protein degraders—small molecules that bind a disease-causing protein at one end and tag it for destruction by the cell’s protein-recycling machinery at the other end. The venture capital firms Sequoia Capital China and HighLight Capital together invested $16 million in Cullgen’s series A financing. Cullgen’s initial focus is on cancer, as well as autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
