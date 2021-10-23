Culture Biosciences raises $80 million

Culture Biosciences, which helps synthetic biology firms scale up production of microbes, has raised $80 million in series B financing to help meet increasing demand. The company, which was one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch last year, will use the new funding to add 5 L and 250 L bioreactors that customers can control virtually. The funding will help Culture Biosciences support customers that want to test larger quantities of microbes or seek regulatory approval.
