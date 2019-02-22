CycloPure raises $5 million for cyclodextrin water filtration products

CycloPure, a start-up developing water filtration products, has raised $5 million to accelerate commercialization of its cyclodextrin polymer technology. The company, founded by Northwestern University chemistry professor Will Dichtel, says its porous, cross-linked polymer can adsorb micropollutants such as perfluorooctane sulfonate in water. The polymer combines β-cyclodextrin, derived from corn starch, and other monomers.
