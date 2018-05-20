DIC and Checkerspot collaborate on polyols

The Japanese ink and pigment maker DIC is working with Checkerspot, which recently emerged from the Illumina Accelerator business incubator, to develop new polyols. The two will focus on polyol-based adhesives, coatings, inks, and lubricants using Checkerspot’s research facilities in Berkeley, Calif. Checkerspot uses genomics to develop molecular building blocks found in nature but not yet in industry.
