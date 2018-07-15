DNA Script gets grant for longer DNA﻿﻿﻿

DNA Script, a start-up based in Paris, has won $2.7 million in grants from Bpifrance, a state-backed program for French entrepreneurs. The company uses enzymes, rather than chemical processes, to assemble synthetic DNA for use in cell therapies and gene editing. It claims that its process makes longer DNA constructs more quickly and cleanly than competing approaches do. DNA Script raised $13 million in September 2017 from investors, including the venture arms of Illumina and Merck KGaA.
