DSM and Evonik invest in 3-D printing firms

The venture arm of DSM has invested an undisclosed sum in Voxel8, a 3-D printing start-up developing technologies for multimaterial products. Founded by Harvard University engineering professor Jennifer Lewis, Voxel8 has targeted athletic footwear testing and production as an early market. Separately, Evonik Venture Capital is backing Castor Technologies, an Israeli start-up developing software to help industrial firms adopt 3-D printing. Castor’s tools assess a part’s printability, the best printing material, costs, and production time.
