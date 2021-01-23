Dana-Farber launches its own venture fund

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is launching its own venture fund, Binney Street Capital. Research by Dana-Farber scientists has played a role in the creation of 51 start-ups, including 11 in the past 3 years, according to the institute, perhaps most notably in the protein degradation field. Over the next 3 years, Binney Street will invest $250,000 to $2 million in 8 to 10 companies formed by institute scientists and focused on therapies, diagnostics, and digital health.
