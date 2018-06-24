Decibel raises $55 million for hearing loss

Boston-based Decibel Therapeutics has raised $55 million in series C financing to continue developing therapies to treat hearing loss and tinnitus. The start-up is working on two compounds to protect against hearing loss that is a side effect of other drugs and on a gene therapy to restore hearing. George Scangos, CEO of Vir Biotechnology and former CEO of Biogen, now heads Decibel’s board of directors.
