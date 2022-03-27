Deepcell raises $73 million to probe single cells

Deepcell has raised $73 million in series B financing to fund the launch of its technology for obtaining biological insights from single cells. Deepcell spun out of Stanford University in 2017. Its CEO, Maddison Masaeli, invented the firm’s artificial intelligence–based single-cell analysis and sorting technique with Euan Ashley, her postdoctoral adviser, and Mahyar Salek, Deepcell’s chief technology officer. The company says it can isolate cells occurring at frequencies as low as one in a billion.
