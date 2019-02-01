Dewpoint launches to explore biomolecular condensates

Dewpoint Therapeutics has launched with $60 million in its first formal round of funding, led by Polaris Partners, to translate new insights in biomolecular condensates into treatments. Membraneless organelles, called biomolecular condensates, help organize proteins and nucleic acids inside cells to allow certain critical chemical reactions to occur. The biotech firm, which has a long list of academic founders with expertise in physics, physical chemistry, and biology, will explore the role of these condensates in disease.
