Disco Pharma emerges from stealth to target the surfaceome

Disco Pharmaceuticals has emerged from stealth with $22 million in seed financing. The company, based in Cologne, Germany, and Schlieren, Switzerland, aims to focus on the surface of cancer cells, which Disco says will allow it to effectively pair antibody drug candidates and possible targets. The firm has mapped the surfaceome of small-cell lung cancer. Disco is using the map—the first of its kind, according to the firm—to develop antibody treatment candidates. The seed round was led by Sofinnova Partners, and Panakès Partners, M Ventures, and AbbVie Ventures participated.
