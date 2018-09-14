Dutch start-up Photanol pursues chemicals from CO2

The Dutch start-up Photanol will use proceeds from a recent $9 million funding round to build a plant at AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals’ site in Delfzijl, the Netherlands. The facility will demonstrate Photanol’s photosynthesis-like technology, which uses cyanobacteria to convert sunlight and CO2 into chemical building blocks. AkzoNobel hopes to use one of the building blocks as a raw material.
