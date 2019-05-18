ElevateBio launches with $150 million for cell and gene therapies

ElevateBio, a cell- and gene-therapy holding company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has launched with $150 million in series A financing from MPM Capital and other private investors. ElevateBio will offer R&D and cGMP manufacturing facilities to be shared across several portfolio companies, each with a different disease focus. The company was founded to break some of the bottlenecks that are particularly problematic for cell- and gene-therapy start-ups.
