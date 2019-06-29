Encoded Therapeutics launches with $104 million

The gene-therapy start-up Encoded Therapeutics has emerged from stealth mode after raising $104 million in series C financing. The company’s lead program is for a type of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome, caused by a deficiency in a sodium channel. The sodium channel gene is too large to be delivered via viral gene therapy, so Encoded scientists devised a creative fix: they made a synthetic transcription factor that boosts expression of the gene, which itself is delivered with gene therapy. They’ve successfully tested the concept in mice and monkeys.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter