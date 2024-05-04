Enlaza Therapeutics raises $100 million series A to improve drug targeting

Enlaza Therapeutics, which specializes in what it calls “covalent protein biologics,” has raised $100 million in series A funding. JPMorgan Chase’s life sciences group led the round, and Amgen Ventures and Regeneron Ventures contributed as well. Enlaza’s platform, called War-Lock, produces “therapeutic warheads” that the company says can bind to drug targets with high specificity. Enlaza says the funding will be used to further develop its platform and bring its drug candidates closer to clinical trials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter