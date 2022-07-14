Epic Bio emerges to engineer epigenetics

Backed by $55 million of series A funding, Epic Bio has launched to treat disease by regulating gene expression. Epic’s founder is Stanford University professor Stanley Qi, who is named as a coinventor on the University of California’s CRISPR gene-editing patent. The company’s technologies include a library of gene-expression modulators and the ability to design guide RNAs that target genes. It has also licensed from Stanford a small DNA-binding protein, called CasMINI, that will help deliver therapies to target organs.
