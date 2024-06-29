EvolutionaryScale launches with $142 million for AI protein design

Another protein design firm powered by artificial intelligence has launched. This one has over $142 million in seed funding and claims its algorithm can simulate 500 million years of evolution, hence its name: EvolutionaryScale. The founding team met while building a large language model (LLM) to design proteins at Meta. That original LLM was called ESM1. EvolutionaryScale debuts with ESM3, which the team used to design a new green fluorescent protein.
