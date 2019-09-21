Evonik invests in animal-free leather firm

Evonik Industries’ venture capital arm has invested an undisclosed sum in Modern Meadow, which is developing leather-like materials that are animal-free. Modern Meadow’s process starts with collagen, a protein in animal hides, made via yeast fermentation. Last year the two firms agreed to scale up the fermentation process at an Evonik site in Slovakia. Evonik says it also sees health-care applications for the collagen.
