Evotec spin-off Breakpoint launches to develop anticancer drugs

A Hamburg, Germany–based start-up called Breakpoint Therapeutics has launched with $33.6 million to develop drugs that inhibit DNA-repair mechanisms. Breakpoint is a spin-off from the German contract research firm Evotec, which, along with Medicxi and Taiho Ventures, is funding the company. Breakpoint hopes that its compounds will deal a fatal blow to drug-resistant cancer cells. It wants to have a drug candidate ready for testing in 2022.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter