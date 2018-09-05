Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Start-ups

Evox Therapeutics raises $45 million for exosome therapies

Oxford spin-off’s lead program aims to treat a lysosomal storage disorder by crossing the blood-brain barrier

by Ryan Cross﻿
September 5, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

An artist's rendition of an exosome entering a cell.
Credit: Evox Therapeutics
Evox uses exosomes (left) to shuttle drugs across cells (right).

Biotech investors and drug companies are slowly warming up to a new drug delivery strategy that uses exosomes, lipid vesicles naturally secreted by cells, to get drugs into places they normally can’t go. Oxford, England-based Evox Therapeutics is the latest start-up to raise significant funds—$45.4 million in its series B financing round—to move its experimental exosome therapies closer to the clinic.

Neuroscientist Matthew J. A. Wood co-founded Evox in 2016 based on research at the University of Oxford in which he used exosomes in mice to deliver RNA drugs across the normally impassable blood-brain barrier.

Now Evox is disclosing the first details about its surprisingly diverse drug pipeline. Its most advanced program is for Niemann-Pick disease type C, a rare genetic condition in which a faulty protein causes an accumulation of cholesterol and lipids in the brain, liver, spleen, and other tissues. The buildup is particularly dangerous in the brain, where it leads to disability and early death.

Evox hopes to treat the disease by packaging functional copies of the protein in exosomes, which in animal studies helped shuttle the protein into many organs, including the brain, CEO Antonin de Fougerolles says. The program is just a starting point, he adds. Niemann-Pick disease is one of dozens of lysosomal storage disorders that potentially could be treated with a similar method.

One of the firm’s programs uses exosomes to deliver a protein replacement therapy for another lysosomal storage disorder. Evox is also developing exosome-based therapies to deliver proteins or messenger RNA, which would make proteins once inside cells, for undisclosed metabolic disorders.

“The many potential applications of exosomes have really gotten people very interested,” de Fougerolles says. Evox previously struck a deal with Boehringer Ingelheim to use exosomes to deliver an RNA drug to tumor cells. It also has a partnership with an undisclosed company to package a small-molecule drug in exosomes for delivery into the central nervous system.

“The number of discussions that we are having now with pharmaceutical companies has expanded exponentially over the last 12 months,” de Fougerolles says. He expects the new funding will help Evox move at least one program close to human tests within two years.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE